Senior Daesh terrorist arrested

KABUL: A senior member of Daesh’s Khorasan branch has been arrested following series of crackdown by special unit of the intelligence forces against the terrorist group across Afghanistan.

Muneeb, known as “Abu Bilal, Haris, Abu Helal”, and Abu Humam”, is a Pakistani national from origin, said National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement on Wednesday.

He was also member of Central Shura (council) of Daesh’s Khurasan branch as well as judge, had responsibility to maintain relation of Daesh‘s Khhorasan branch with terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Haqqani terrorist network, Sepah-e-Sahaba, Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam belonged to Mawlawi Fazel Rahman and the Peshawar Shura (Council) of the Taliban, according to the statement.

Muneeb—a member of the most notorious terrorist group, was also in charge of maintaining relation of central Shura of Daesh’s Khorasan branch with the terrorist groups and regional intelligence organizations, after he established the coordination cell with the terrorist groups, the statement added.

He was key member of al-Qaeda terrorist group before to join Daesh rank. The spy agency, hwoever, did not provide further details about location of operation.

Recently, Aslam Farooqi, the notorious regional leader of Daesh terrorist group was arrested.

Afghan authorities last week arrested Abdullah Orakzai aka Aslam Farooqi – the chief of ISIL’s ‘Khorasan Province’ chapter – in connection with a bombing at a Sikh temple that killed more than 25 people in Kabul. The NDS associates Farooqi with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorist groups.