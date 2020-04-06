Senior doctor dies from coronavirus; death toll stands at 11

AT News

KABUL: Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surged to almost 400 Monday, with 11 deaths including death in Kabul of a senior doctor after contracting the coronavirus.

Spokesman of Public Health Ministry Wahidullah Mayar said on Monday that most of the fatalities were patients with advanced age who had been suffering from other diseases.

A medical doctor in one of the private hospitals in Kabul has also died after contracting the coronavirus, Mayar added. “He had tested negative for the virus because the hospital had no standard testing laboratory. That’s why he never suspected his infection. Only a post-mortem examination indicated that he had been infected,” he said.

Authorities have quarantined at least 20 doctors of that hospital to avoid the spread of the virus. According to the ministry of public health, other virus fatalities come from Kabul, Balkh, Herat, Takhar and Daikundi provinces.

This mild surge in death toll from the coronavirus comes as 18 infected patients have recovered so far in Afghanistan. Roughly 72% of the infected are men, as the virus infects female hormones possibly lower than male, Mayar said.

This is as the global cases of the coronavirus have surged past 1,300,000 infections and more than 71,000 deaths and counting. Governments across the globe are adopting draconian measures including quarantines and movement restriction to contain the virus. Kabul city has also gone into quarantine since 10 days.