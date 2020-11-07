Senior govt. officials underestimate lawmakers’ summon call

AT News

KABUL: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and President Ghani’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib refused to attend the parliament session on Saturday to explain the worsening security situation and increasing civilian casualties.

The legislators planned earlier to summon Saleh and Mohib for Saturday’s session after a terrorist attack killed more than 20 students of the Kabul University on Monday.

A number of the lawmakers said that Massoud Andarabi acting interior minister, Assadullah Khaled acting defense minister and Ahmad Zia Seraj acting intelligence chief attended the parliament session, but Saleh and Mohib did not.

Saleh’s office rejected the parliament’s call as “illegal”.

“If the parliament explains us their program, the vice president will go to their session. The parliament doesn’t have the right to summon the vice president according to the law,” Rezwan Morad, head of Saleh’s office said.

“They should have come to the parliament because this is our right to ask them questions,” said Besmellah Mohammadi, a member o parliament.

Kabul city has been experiencing the worst days with target killings, terrorist attacks and lootings are increasing.