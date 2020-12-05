Senior Haqqani affiliate detained in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A senior member of the Haqqani Terrorist Network was detained in an operation carried out by the operative of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in a statement identified him as “Rahmatullah” who is also known as Matiullah, saying that another seven members were also arrested.

According to Saleh, Rahmatullah was providing supplements of the magnetic mines explosion in Kabul. He was paying 200 AFs for a teenager to carry out the subversive acts, Saleh said, adding that the child was repeatedly raped by the Haqqani affiliate.

This is as Kabul city has recently witnessed a surge in the magnetic mines blasts that killed and wounded a number of people, most of them government employees. The Kabul security officials said earlier that more than 10 magnetic bomb explosions occurred within the past two weeks in Kabul.