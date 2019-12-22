Senior Hezb-e-Islami member freed from Guantanamo jail after 18 years

AT News

KABUL: A senior member of the Hezb-e-Islami party led by jihadi leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar was released from US custody after being held for 18 years in the Guantanamo Detention Camp.

The party confirmed Sunday that Maulavi Hamdollah Tarakhil was released from Guantanamo detention camp after 18 years.

Tarakhil was arrested by the US troops in 2002 charged with terrorist activities and was flown to Guantanamo, where hundreds of Taliban fighters and other people accused of relating to terrorist groups were held.

Abdul Ghani Haqmal, press in charge for the party said that Tarakhil was brought to Afghanistan last week and handed over to the Afghan intelligence agency who later united his family.

The National Directorate of Security has not yet commented, but presidential adviser Ziaulhaq Amarkhil confirmed the release of Tarakhil.

“Maulavi Hamdollah Tarakhil son of late Maulavi Tarakhil who comes from a spiritual family, was released from Guantanamo jail after at least 17 years with the efforts of Afghan government and united with his family,” Amarkhil tweeted.

The US officials have not commented either over the freedom of Tarakhil.

Prior to Tarakhil’s release, tens of other members of Hezb-e-Islami party were freed from government jails based on an agreement between government and the party.

Hekmatyar had promised in the government agreement that his fighters would not stand against the government after being released.