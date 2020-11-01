Senior official unscathed in Taliban attack

AT News

KABUL: Hajji Din Mohammad, deputy head of the government-run high council for national reconciliation survived an attack carried out by Taliban, sources in the council said.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway as Mohammad’s convoy was heading to his birthplace in the eastern province of Nangarhar, according to the sources who wished to remain anonymous.

One of Mohammad’s bodyguards was killed, but he was not hurt.

Earlier this week, Farid Ahmad Mashal, provincial police chief for Kapisa and an associate of his were injured in a similar attack in the Ala Sai district, while his driver was killed.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on either of incidents.

Attacks on government employees have increased in different areas since Taliban have intensified attacks in nearly 30 provinces.

The violence and bloodshed is soaring while Taliban’s representatives are in Qatar to hold peace talks with the delegation from the government of Afghanistan. The two sides claim to work for peace, but no progress has been made yet since the negotiations began on September 12.

The uncertainty in the intra-Afghan talks even discouraged the US as its representative for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad said over the weekend that he was disappointed with the situation. He also warned that the door for peace would not be open for a long time.