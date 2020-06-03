Senior officials die from coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: Abdul Rashid Bashir, police chief of Kunduz province and Fahim Qarloq, governor of the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz died due to the Corona virus, interior ministry and officials in Kunduz confirmed Wednesday.

Bashir was hospitalized in Kabul since he was infected with the virus, according to the ministry statement.

Ismatullah Moradi, provincial spokesman, said that Qarloq was also at a hospital in Kunduz where he lost his life.

Moradi expressed concerns over the outbreak of Corona virus, asking Kunduz residents to consider the disease serious and observe health instructions.

Ehsan Fazli, head of provincial public health department, said that Qarloq’s condition was improving and was discharged from hospital, but suddenly his condition became critical and he died after being taken back to the hospital.

133 people have been infected with the Corona virus in Kunduz that borders Tajikistan, according to information compiled from local officials’ statements. Six of the patients have died.

The total number of Corona virus patients gets more than 16,000 all around the country, according to ministry of public health.

COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 270, while 1,450 patients have recovered.