Home / Latest Updates / Senior police officers detained on charges of corruption in Balkh

Senior police officers detained on charges of corruption in Balkh

admin April 18, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 25 Views

AT News

KABUL: Four senior police officers of northern Balkh province were detained on charges of corruption by the Anti-Corruption forces, sources said on Sunday.

The source privy to issue talking on condition of anonymity, said that the detainees included Zamari Ikramzada, deputy director of security, Syed Bashir Sadat, logistic manager, Azharulhaq, accommodate in charge and Fazaluddin, fuel and gas supplement officer of the provincial police department.

Corruption is one of the toughest challenges for the Afghan government to overcome. Earlier, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction expressed concerns on the high rate of administrative corruption in the government, calling on the Afghan government to pay serious effort in a bid to prevail in the problem.

About admin

Check Also

Afghan journalists demand media freedom assurances in peace talks

AT News KABUL: A group of Afghan journalists who have established the “House for Freedom …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved