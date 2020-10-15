Home / Latest Updates / Senior Taliban commander killed in south

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL: A senior Taliban commander, who is believed to be a member of the group’s Quetta Council, was killed in an ambush by Afghan security forces in southeastern Paktika province of the country, officials said.

Mullah Abdul Karim was killed by the security forces during an armed ambush in Jan-e-Khil district of the province.

Paktika police spokesman, Mohammad Arian said Karim was a key member of the Taliban’s Quetta council and wanted to relocate from one insurgents controlled area to another.

Two of his bodyguards were injured in the ambush during which their weapons and ammunition were also seized.

Taliban yet to confirm or deny the news.

