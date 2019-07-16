Senior Taliban official freed from Guantanamo Bay

AT News Report

KABUL: Hajji Bashir Noorzai, a senior official of Taliban was freed from US custody in the Guantanamo Bay, a source close to Taliban said Tuesday.

“Mr. Noorzai has been freed, but has not been yet joined Taliban representatives in Qatar,” Sayed Akbar Agha said.

“Americans will likely hand him over to Taliban on Wednesday.”

Agha called Noorzai a prominent member of Taliban. “Hajji Noorzai has an important position among Taliban politicians and can play a key role in the peace process.”

Agha added that Noorzai was close to Taliban founder, Mullah Omar, so he is respected by Taliban.

Mullah Omar died in 2013 in Pakistan, but Taliban confirmed his death two years later.

Agha said that Noorzai was a close friend to Maulavi Younos Khales, a jihadi leader during the Afghanistan invasion by the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say that Noorzai has arrived in the United Arab Emirates and would fly to Qatar today (Wednesday).

He was arrested by the US troops 18 years ago, who took him to the Guantanamo prison.

His freedom comes amid intensive efforts over peace in Afghanistan. The US and Taliban negotiators said about agreements on the troop withdrawal and some other issues after their seventh round of talks finished last week in Qatar.