Senseless cycle of violence must end in Afghanistan: OIC

AT News Report

KABUL: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen has expressed his deepest concern over the recent surge in violence and indiscriminate suicide attacks in Afghanistan, causing a number of casualties, including women and children.

“I consider any act of violence as deplorable and urged to bring an end to this senseless cycle of violence,” he was quoted as saying in a statement OIC sent to Afghanistan Times.

The Secretary-General urged all Afghans to exercise maximum restraint and redouble their efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process in line with the resolutions and declarations adopted at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah on 31 May 2019 and the

International Ulema Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan held earlier in Makkah on 11 July 2018.

Al-Othaimeen expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan, the statement said.

The call for reduction in violence has comes as Kabul, the capital city, and provinces across the country have passed worst month ever as several deadly terrorist attacks carried out. Taliban group claimed most of them, which killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, including women and children.

Moreover, both the Afghan government and the Taliban group accuse each other of disobeying the Doha intra-Afghan summit’s resolution in terms of prevention of the civilian causalities.

Ensuring the security of public service institutions including the religious centers, hospitals, civilian education centers, bazaars, water dikes, and workplaces across the country, and reducing the civilian casualties were the main articles of the resolution of Doha conference.