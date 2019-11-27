Seven Afghans held for smuggling heroin at New Delhi airport

AT News

KABUL: Seven Afghan nationals were arrested by Indian custom officials for allegedly trying to smuggle heron worth 9.78 corer Indian Rupees, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Indian media reported on Wednesday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Kandahar.

“Medical examination of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 214 capsules of heroin, weighting 1.95 kg and valued at Rs 9.78 corer, which were ingested, swallowed by them,” the report said, adding the heron was seized and the passengers were arrested.

This comes as in September; five Afghans were arrested for smuggling heron worth Rs 15 core Indian Rupees using the same modus operandi.

Recently, Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) cell has arrested seven drug dealers during an operation at Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport in Kandahar.

The drug runners swallowed capsules containing heroin and wanted to smuggle them to India, who were identified by CNP and captured.