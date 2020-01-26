Seven arrested in connection with Logar alleged sex assault scandal

AT News

KABUL: Attorney General Office has said seven people have been arrested in connection with investigations into serious misconduct allegations against schoolchildren in southeastern province of Logar that has made headlines.

The sex scandal rocking boys’ schools over past months in Logar which has escalated into a full-blown investigation into possible sexual abuse of hundreds of pupils by teachers is seemingly yielding results.

Attorney General Office spokesperson Jamshid Rasouli said on Sunday that over 18 suspects have been identified in connection with sexual assault allegations of Logar schools, 7 of whom have been apprehended for further inquisitions. Two more suspects have been introduced to the Supreme Court and five other suspects are under strict investigations.

Attorney general office had earlier said the investigation would be leading to substantial outcomes. “A delegation has interviewed several people in Logar including education officials, human rights commission and those privy to the scandal allegations,” he said.

The allegations, which were made by a local civil society activist a few months ago, made a shocking revelation of sexual abuse of 550 children from six schools by their teachers in the eastern province. The sex scandal sparked hue and cry worldwide with many human rights activists and governments calling for a serious combat against pedophile in schools.

Afghanistan’s security agency – NDS – had immediately captured Musa Mahmoudi who made the allegations and later published a report denying the allegations and saying they were fabricated for immigration purposes. Mahmoudi was in NDS custody for several days but was freed following a petition of Amnesty International, the U.S. embassy in Kabul, media and civil society.

Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission has also started a probe into the allegations. “Misconduct allegations against schoolboys must be investigated fairly and all offenders must be identified and prosecuted in bid to prevent from child abuse in future,” said a watchdog official, Alem Azizi.