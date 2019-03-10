Home / Latest Updates / Seven civilians killed in Paktika raids

Seven civilians killed in Paktika raids

Guest March 10, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 23 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: At least seven civilians were killed in a military operation carried out jointly by Afghan and foreign forces in Paktika province, local residents said Sunday.

Former President, Hamid Karzai condemned the operations that inflict casualties on civilians, calling it a cruel act.

Officials in Paktika denied civilian casualties by the military operations, saying that the operations were launched against Taliban fighters.

Officials said that 15 militants including three Arab nationals were killed during the operations.

About Guest

Check Also

Intra-Afghan talks expected after Taliban-US negotiations

AT News Report KABUL: A second round of intra-Afghan talks is to be held at …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved