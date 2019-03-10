Seven civilians killed in Paktika raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least seven civilians were killed in a military operation carried out jointly by Afghan and foreign forces in Paktika province, local residents said Sunday.

Former President, Hamid Karzai condemned the operations that inflict casualties on civilians, calling it a cruel act.

Officials in Paktika denied civilian casualties by the military operations, saying that the operations were launched against Taliban fighters.

Officials said that 15 militants including three Arab nationals were killed during the operations.