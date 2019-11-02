Seven civilians killed in Paktika roadside bomb

AT News Report

KABUL: At least seven civilians have been killed after a roadside mine triggered their vehicle in southern Paktika province, local officials said Sunday.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Shah Mahmood Aryan said the incident took place in Sar-e-Hawza district of Paktika.

“Military personnel have suffered no casualties in the blast because the road is often used by civilians,” he added.

The war and conflicts in Afghanistan have always inflicted massive casualties on civilians. The United Nations in a recent report said that over 2,500 civilians have been killed and 5,500 others wounded in initial nine months of 2019 in Afghanistan.