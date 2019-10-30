Seven civilians wounded in Kandahar blast

AT News Report

KABUL: At least seven civilians were received injuries after a motorbike laden with explosives went off in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

A motorcycle-born improvised explosive device has detonated at around 1:00 local time on Wednesday afternoon in Wish Bazar of Spin Boldak district of the province, Provincial Governor Spokesman Bahir Ahmadi told Afghanistan Times.

He said that seven civilians were wounded in the incident, and immediately shifted to hospital. “They are health condition is stable.”

Police has started investigation on the nature of incident, the spokesman said, adding the reason behind the attack is not clear.

No group have claimed responsibility for the attack.