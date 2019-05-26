Home / Latest Updates / Seven criminals nabbed in Kandahar

Seven criminals nabbed in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: Police in southern Kandahar province on Saturday detained seven people on charge of different delinquencies—besides other crimes they were also involved in armed robber, security official.

Ministry of interior said that police arrested seven people accused of various crime in center of Kandahar province.

The ministry in a statement said the detained indicts were involved in armed robber, stealing money and snatching vehicles of the residents of the province.

Police discovered and confiscated three motorbikes that were stolen by the robbers, the statement added.

