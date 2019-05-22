Seven Daesh fighters killed in Kunar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least seven Daesh affiliates have been killed during an operation conducted by police forces in eastern Kunar province, official said Wednesday.

Police Special Unit carried out a preemptive crackdown against Daesh loyalist in province, in which seven Daesh militants were killed, said Ministry of Interior Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

He said the group leader of Daesh extremist was also killed among in the crackdown.

One AK-47, three binoculars, grenade bombs with military equipments, Pakistani ID cards and Daesh flag discovered and seized during the operation, the statement added.