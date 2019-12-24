Seven detained over alleged different crimes

AT News

KABUL: Kabul police have arrested seven people accused different crimes such as bullying, carrying illegal weapons and disrupting of public order. The arrestment made during crackdowns conducted in 13th PD and Dehsabz district of Kabul, the capital city, Kabul Police Press Disk said on Tuesday.

Six indicts were detained on the charges of bullying, carrying illegal weapon and disrupting of public order in 13th PD and another one accused of kidnaping was arrested from Dehsabz district of Kabul, Kabul police said.

Police discovered and confiscated two weapons from the captured culprits as well, underlined the statement.