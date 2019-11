AT News Report

KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) cell has arrested seven drug dealers during a fresh crackdown carried out in southern Kandahar province.

The drug smugglers were arrested during an operation at Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport in Kandahar, Ministry of Interior said on Monday in a statement.

According to the statement, the drug runners swallowed capsules containing heroin and wanted to smuggle them to India, who were identified by CNP and captured.