AT News

KABUL: At least seven members of Haqqani Terrorist Network were killed after their own bomb prematurely went off in southeastern Khost province on Friday, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Liwankhil village of Sabri district of the province, Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

According to the statement, the bomb blew up while the terrorists were busy planting it on a roadside in Liwankhil village.