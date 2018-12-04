Seven insurgents killed in Faryab
December 4, 2018
AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces killed at least seven militants in a fresh offensive in northern Faryab province, security official said Tuesday.
Afghan National Police (ANP) and Afghan National Army (ANA) with support from Afghan Air Forces (AAF) conducted ground and air raids to clear some areas of Faryab from terrorists, where 7 militants killed and 10 other wounded, a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).
According to the ministry, the operation launched in Andkhoi and Qarghan districts of northern Faryab, in which five Taliban insurgents – a local commander among them – were killed and seven other including a shadow district governor for Andkhoi district seriously wounded.
However, three Afghan soldiers wounded, and fortunately, no civilians harmed during the raid, the statement added.
In a separate operation, two armed Taliban including a local commander were killed and three other including a local commander have seriously wounded after a clash erupted between security forces and the insurgents.
