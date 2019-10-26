Seven people of a family shot dead in Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: At least seven members of a family, including four children have been shot dead by unknown armed men on Friday night in Dushi district of northern Baghlan province, local officials said Saturday.

District governor, Sahib Dad Ghafori has confirmed the incident, saying, “on Friday midnight, some armed men entered a home in Zargha village of the district and killed all member of the family.”

According to him, seven people including a young girl, four children and their parents were killed in the incident, while two other received injuries.

The governor has called personnel enmity behind the incident, saying that the delegation has been launched to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the provincial health officials have said the wounded people were in critical health condition.

The personnel enmity and cultural taboos has often posed massive violence in Afghanistan.