Seven prisoners escape from Paktia Jail

AT News

KABUL: At least seven inmates at a prison in southeastern Afghanistan have escaped through breaking window of a mosque from inside the jail, officials confirmed on Monday.

They escaped from a jail in Gardez city, the capital of the province on Sunday, the governor’s office said.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Abdullah Hasrat said that only seven prisoners escaped from the jail, rejecting an earlier claim by a source who told TOLOnews that as many as 23 inmates had escaped.

Three out of seven runaway prisoners were behind bars for Taliban activity, one for treason, one for fraud, one for murder and one for assassination, Hasrat added.

Efforts are underway to recapture the detainees, he said, adding investigations have also begun into apparent negligence among the prison staff.