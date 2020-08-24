Seven schools destroyed within 40-day

Attack on public infrastructures and educational centers are war crimes and an obvious violation of international laws: AIHRC

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that seven schools were damaged within the past 40 days in Afghanistan.

Two of the schools in northern Takhar province, an average of one school in Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Ghazni and Wardak provinces have been torched or damaged.

Based on information, two of these schools were damaged by the Taliban in Takhar and Balkh provinces but five other schools were damaged by some unknown armed men.

The commission called the attack on public infrastructures and educational centers a war crime and an obvious violation of international laws. Attack on the educational centers was considered as violation of law of having access to education and information based on constitutions, the commission added.

The commission demanded the government to detain the perpetrators, who are behind the schools’ torching and damaging, and hold them accountable.

The Taliban in many of the areas under its control opposes the educational facilities for girls such as schools and other courses. The militants have been seen in videos that they are setting schools on fire and chanting anti-education remarks.