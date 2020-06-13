Seven security forces killed in Ghor Taliban attack

AT News

KABUL: At least seven Afghan security forces were killed and another one wounded after the Taliban stormed their security checkpoints in Pasaband district of western Ghor province, provincial police said on Saturday.

A policeman has gone missing, said district police chief, Fakhruddin. “The militants had seized all of the weapons and ammunition.”

According to him, the attack conducted by the deputy governor of the Taliban in Ghor province, Mullah Ahmadshah.

The Taliban also suffered casualties in the clash, he said without providing the exact number of casualties.

The Taliban have been continuing attacks on the Afghan security forces countrywide despite a little progress in the peace process, in which reduction in violence is one key element for trust building.

The President Ashraf Ghani in an interview told the Atlantic council that another batch of 2,000 Taliban prisoners would be released in the near future to lay out the intra-Afghan negotiations. The announcement to release the 2,000 inmates of the Taliban was welcomed by the militants, saying that the intra-Afghan negotiations would be held after a weeklong time of the prisoners’ release. According to Afghan officials, the government so far has released 3,000 Taliban prisoners.

Based on the US-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government should set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for the 1,000 government inmates.