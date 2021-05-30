Seven wedding guests killed in Kapisa mortar attack

AT News

KABUL: Seven civilians were killed after a mortar fired by the Taliban hit a wedding party in Tagab districts of central Kapisa province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Shayeq Sorrosh said that the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Anarjoy village of Tagab district. The victims include children but no women, Sorrosh said, adding that four other people received injuries.

“Unfortunately, a slight clash erupted between the security forces and Taliban,” he added. “A Taliban mortar targeted a residence where a wedding party was held.” The incident is under investigation, according to Sorrosh.

But the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid blamed the government forces for targeting the residence.

The violence has been ragging across Afghanistan amid the international forces withdrawal that sparked fears of dangerous consequences. The armed conflicts between the security forces and insurgents have been intensified as the peace negotiations face deadlocks.

A spokesman for the ministry of interior, Tariq Arian said Sunday that 248 civilians have been killed and 537 others maimed in the Taliban attacks in nearly one last month.

The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan in a report revealed a 29 percent increase in civilians casualties in first quarter of 2021 compare to the same period last year. According to the report, 573 civilians were killed and 1,210 others wounded since the beginning of 2021.