Several villages cleared; 15 Taliban rebels killed in Daikundi

KABUL: At least 15 Taliban militants have been killed and three others wounded after clearance operation conducted by Afghan security forces in Daikundi province, official said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Interior in a statement said that 15 Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded during a clearance operation conducted by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Kajran district of the province.

According to the statement, several villages of Kajran cleared of militants and ANDSF detected 22 roadside bombs during the operation.

ANDSF have stepped up counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups, the statement added.