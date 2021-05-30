Six Afghan-Iran railway project security Guards killed in bombing

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A roadside bombing claimed the lives of six Afghan security forces nearby a railway project under construction to connect Afghanistan with neighboring Iran in the western province of Herat.

Provincial Governor, Wahid Qatali said those who were killed had been guarding the site of the railway line in Ghoryan district.



The Afghanistan Railway Authority confirmed the May 29 attack on the Iranian-Afghan infrastructure project.



When completed, the 225-kilometer-long cross-border railway is meant to link the Iranian city of Khaf with the western Afghan city of Herat.



The first three sections, spanning a combined length of 140 kilometers, were inaugurated in December 2020 when a test freight train transported 500 tons of cement between Iran’s Khaf station in Iran and Rozanak station in western Afghanistan. Work under way within Afghanistan on the last 43-kilometer section of the railway is meant to be completed by mid-2022 — passing through the districts of Ghoryan, Zenda Jan, and Enjeel to reach Rabat Paryan in the Kushk district before heading to Herat.



The construction project is managed by the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) and the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA).