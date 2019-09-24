Six al-Qaida terrorists among 22 killed in NDS operation

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 22 militants, including six al-Qaida members were killed in National Directorate of Security operatives’ raids in Musa Qala district of southwestern Helmand province, security officials said Tuesday.

“The al-Qaida terrorists came from Waziristan, Chaman, and Peshawar,” said NDS in a statement.

The NDS added that the al-Qaida affiliated members were fighting in the same front with the Taliban fighters, where 14 other Taliban militants have been arrested in operation as well.

The al-Qaida terrorists were identified as Raihan, in charge of links between Asim Omar (leader of al-Qaida for Indian subcontinent) and Iminulzawari, and Faizani in charge of al-Qaida members for Helmand province, the statement added.

According to the NDS, its operatives have approached the sanctuary of the enemy and seized a number of garnets; suicide vest and some weapons and ammunitions.

This is as countering the terrorism was one of the main factors of talks between US and Taliban. The US was seeking a guarantee by the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be used as threat to the allies by other terrorist groups. However, the talks were called off by US President Donald Trump in early September.