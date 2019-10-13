Six armed Taliban shun violence in Ghor

AT News Report

KABUL: Local officials in central Ghor province on Sunday said that a group of six Taliban members, including their commander renounced violence by embracing peace and reconciliation process.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdul Sami Nazhad said scores of Taliban fighters in Chahardara district of the province, who were fighting against the government has recently joined the peace process.

“Six militants including their commander, has reconciled with the government and stop violence after their rival commander have killed their two colleagues,” he added.

Meanwhile, some provincial activists have praised the event and called it as good gesture for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“This has been a huge achievement for our country,” said Najeebullah, a provincial civil society activist.

He also called on the Taliban to halt conflict and pave the ground for a lasting peace and stability in the country.