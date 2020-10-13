Six arrested amid slew of armed robberies in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Six armed robbers have been arrested in two separate police raids in Kabul amid a spiraling crime and an ongoing intensive crackdown.

Kabul police busted the robbery network and arrested six people in stings that were conducted in 4th and 6th districts of Kabul city, Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Two suspects were also arrested for selling illegal fireworks in 15th district, the statement said.

Police forces have also found a stolen car during a search operation in Shakar Dara district.

President Spokesman Sediq Seddiqi confirmed this and said the police’s anti-crime crackdown is taking momentum and more arrested are expected in an attempt to curb violence and crime in Kabul. He called on resident to co-operate with police.

This is as the city has seen a dramatic rise in violent crime and robberies over past month.