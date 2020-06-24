Six civilians dead in Jawzjan bomb blast

AT News

KABUL: At least six civilians were killed and one other was wounded after their three wheel motorbike (rickshaw), they were travelling in, was hit by a Taliban planted roadside bomb in northern Jawzjan province, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ferook village of Muradian district on Tuesday late afternoon, said Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Tariq Arian.

Arian had blamed the Taliban for the roadside mine as the group has been using the tactic to target Afghan security forces that mostly ends up with taking the lives of the civilians.

Spike in the violence by the Taliban is taking tolls on the civilians, Mr. Arian added.

Spokesman for Office of the National Security Council, Javid Faisal had earlier said that at least 42 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 105 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 18 provinces in the past one week.

The Taliban has failed to deliver on its promises of reducing violence against the Afghan people and working for peace, he said.