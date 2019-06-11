Six civilians killed in Kandahar roadside blast

AT News Report

KABUL: At least six civilians—children and women among them, have been killed after a vehicle they were traveling in struck with a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province, official said Tuesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman Qasim Afghan said the explosion occurred in Dand district, killing all passengers inside the vehicle.

Two women, two young men and two children were killed in the blast, security officials confirmed. All the victims were said to be members of one family. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, it is believing that the bomb was placed by the Taliban on a road frequently used by foreign and Afghan security forces.

On June 9, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it “remains troubled that civilians are being killed in high numbers” in the Afghan conflict, and urged all parties to protect civilians from harm.

A statement said that “anti-government elements deliberately and knowingly targeted civilians” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, adding that attack in Kabul alone had caused more than 100 civilian casualties.

“I condemn these deliberate attacks on civilians that signal a disturbing intent to spread fear; they delegitimize the perpetrators, depriving them of any claim to represent the people of Afghanistan,” UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto said.