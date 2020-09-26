Six civilians killed in Kunduz bomb blast

AT News

KABUL: At least six civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Kunduz, an insecure province in the northeast, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ali Abad district, also wounding another four civilians, provincial police spokesman Hejratullah Akbari said Saturday.

He blamed the bombing on the Taliban insurgents, saying that a tractor carrying civilians hit the bomb.

The insurgent group did not immediately comment on the attack.

Kunduz once a relatively calm area in the northern zone, has recently turned to a deadly province with Taliban militants controlling most parts and districts.

The provincial capital fell twice to Taliban in the past few years who held it shortly each time before government’s reinforcements drove them back in 2015 and 2016.

Earlier, a government airstrike killed at least 15 civilians in the province’s district of Khan Abad.

Security incidents take place almost in every province while Taliban and the government-appointed negotiators are busy in peace talks in Qatar, a Persian Gulf Arab state, where the insurgents set up a political office after being toppled in a 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

The negotiations called “historic event” began on September 12, but the two sides have not yet reached an agreement.