Six drug smugglers detained

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan law enforcement agencies detained six people on charge of drug and weapon smuggling during operations in Kabul, the capital city, and southern Khost provinces, security official said Sunday.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) detained three drug smugglers in 6th PD in Paghman area of Kabul, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI), adding 4g heroin, 5g crystal and some tablets-K discovered and seized from the detained drug traffickers.

Also CNP arrested a man on charge of smuggling a pistol with 252 bullets in Pul-e-Charkhi entrance gate to Kabul.

In a separate operation, police officers arrested two people on charge of selling drugs in Khost province, the statement added.