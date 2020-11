AT News

KABUL: Kabul police have arrested at least six drug vendors in different operations around the city.

The suspects were arrested over drug selling during several operations carried out by Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) in Kabul city, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, some amount of illicit drugs were also seized from the arrested indicted.

CNP has referred their cases to the relevant authorities for further process.