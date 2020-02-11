Six killed in Kabul bombing

AT News

KABUL: A blast that ripped through a military university in Kabul killed at least 6 people outside its gates including 4 security service members. The attack wounded 13 after the suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vest trying to ram into the university early in the morning, according to officials.

A suicide attacker detonated his body explosive vest in Chaharahi Qambar trying to target Marshal Fahim National Defense University, killing 6 including 4 security forces and 2 civilians, said Ministry of Interior Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi in a statement.

He said that 13 others including five security forces were wounded in the incident. He said that security forces discovered and neutralized a car full of explosive in the site as well.

Based on initial finding Taliban was behind the attack, he added. Ministry of Defense (MoD) Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman in a statement while confirming the incident said that MoD expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wounded in this terrorist attack. We pray for the souls of the martyred and wish speedy recovery for the wounded.

Terrorist attacks inside cities and among the people reveal that terrorists only intend to kill and terrorize the Afghan people. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces won’t be deterred by such cowardly terrorist attacks, he underlined.

Condemning the attack, the president in a statement said the government is committed to achieving a dignified and sustainable peace, for which it pursues a clear plan. The president offered his deepest sympathies to the families of martyred and instructed the relevant authorities to spare no efforts to reach out to those who sustained injuries, wishing them speedy recovery.