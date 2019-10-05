Six killed in Samangan traffic accident

AT News Report

KABUL: Traffic accident in northern Samangan province, has left six people, including a top security official dead and 11 others wounded, local authority said Saturday.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Sediq Azizi said the incident happened on Saturday in Qachan Dara village of the province.

Meanwhile, Azizi confirmed that Abdul Sabour Sobat, police chief of Sar-e-Pul was also among dead.

“Sobat’s vehicle crashed with a car, while he was on his way to Mazar-e-Sharif city (Balkh Capital),” he said.

The provincial public health department said the wounded people were in a stable and good conditions.

The reason behind the traffic incident was not cleared. But the majority of the accident cause due to poor road condition and neglecting of the drivers.