Six killed in suicide attack on Military University in Kabul

AT-KABUL: At least six people were killed and another six were injured on Thursday noon after a suicide bomber targeted the entrance of the Marshal Fahim Military University in west of Kabul city.

The bomber on foot tried to enter the premises of the facility but was identified and stopped in the first entrance on the main road by a soldier, but the attacker could detonate his explosives on the spot.

The blast took place at 12:00pm in Police District five in west of the city.

“Before to be targeted by security forces the attacker detonated his explosives in result of which six people were martyred and another six were injured” Kabul Police Spokesman, Firdaws Faramarz told Afghanistan Times.

The injured were already taken to nearby hospitals by the security forces.

Police were in the area to investigate the attack Faramarz said.

The well-protected military university was several times attacked in the past as well by the armed militants.