Six members of a family killed in Kapisa roadside blast

AT News Report

KABUL: At least six members of a single family were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Nijrab district of northern Kapisa province, local officials said Wednesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdul Shayaq Shorish confirmed the incident, saying the explosion took place on Tuesday evening in Baiz Khel village of Nijrab district.

He accused the Taliban of having hand behind the incident, saying that the mine was planted by the Taliban militants. “Six people of a single family were killed in the incident, including four women and two children,” Shorish added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban group has turned down its involvement in the blast, saying that the civilians were in the mortars fired by Afghan forces.