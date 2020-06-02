Six million Afghan children at risk as pandemic expands

AT News

KABUL: The deadly Corona virus has affected some six million children in Afghanistan with facing different vulnerabilities.

The ministry of labor and social affairs, said Tuesday that more than seven million children are facing with poverty due to the virus spread.

Four million of the children have been deprived from education, while another one million are busy in hard work on the streets.

Children in Afghanistan have been always facing many problems such as hard work to make bread for their poor families. Schools all around the country are closed because of the fear of the Corona virus spread and it is still unclear if the government plans to reopen them this year.