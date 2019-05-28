Six Pakistani Daesh killed in airstrikes

AT News Reports

KABUL: At least four Pakistani affiliated to Daesh extremist were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Resolute Support in eastern Nangarhar province, while in another airstrike on Monday night in western Farah province resulted into killing four militants, including two Pakistani, officials said Tuesday.

Nangarhar Governor’s Office in a statement said the airstrikes were separately conducted in Haska Mina district of the province, in which four Pakistani affiliated to Daesh groups were killed.

Both Taliban and Daesh militants are active in some parts of Nangarhar where they often attempt to carry out subversive attacks against the government and security institutions.

Meanwhile, Farah police chief’ spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said over four Taliban including two Pakistani were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US Forces in Dariname village of Balaolok district of the province.

He said that two drug factories of the enemy were also destroyed during operation.