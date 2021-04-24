Six security forces killed by roadside bombs in Logar, Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: Six members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives in the roadside bomb blasts in eastern Nangarhar and southeastern Logar provinces, security officials said on Saturday.

Logar Police spokesman, Gul Haidar Ahmadi said that a bomb went off Saturday morning in Kunjak area of provincial capital city of Pul-e-Alam, in which three Afghan security forces were killed. “A member of the public uprising forces was wounded,” he added.

Separately, three security forces were killed in a similar incident in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

Afghanistan has recently seen an uptick in different types of violence including roadside bomb blasts and targeted-killings as the U.S. is preparing to withdraw troops, leaving the country’s peace process in an uncertainty and ambiguity.