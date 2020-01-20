Skirmish breaks out with Pakistan in Kunar

AT News

KABUL: A skirmish has broken out along the border crossing in Kunar between Afghan and Pakistani troops on January 20, in which two Afghan forces have been wounded.

Pleading anonymity, a security source said Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in a gun battle along the border crossing with Pakistan in the precincts of Sarkani district’s Nava Pas of Kunar province.

The clashes still continue, he said, and two Afghan soldiers have got injured.

No report has been divulged about casualties of Pakistani forces.

The contested area of Nava Pas borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region with a mountain. The area had been closed for years, but security forces opened it two months.