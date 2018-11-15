Skirmish in Zabul takes heavy toll on Taliban
November 15, 2018
KabuL: Aferocious clash that broke out on Tuesday night after Taliban insurgents stormed police outposts in volatiledistrict of Mizan in southern Zabul province has taken a heavy toll on the assailants after Afghan forces staged a major counterattack and pushed them back.
A statement released by Ministry of Interior said that Taliban attacked on police checkpoints in Mizan district, but faced with a fierce push back by National police in the area.
Statement said thateight Taliban fighters were killed and 11 others wounded in the conflict.
Statement said that unfortunately two police soldiers martyred during clashes in the area.
