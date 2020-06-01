Slight drop in coronavirus cases in Afghanistan

Global COVID-19 infections are expected to show a pace of decline in June

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 545 new cases of coronavirus over the past day, bringing the total tally to 15,750, and a decline in infections compared to the preceding days.

Last week during Eid days, COVID-19 cases were much higher than those recorded on Monday. There were 623 cases on Friday, while on Sunday there were 680. On May 23 Afghanistan had 782 cases, while on May 15 there were a single-day highest death number related to coronavirus—17 were death.

Health ministry on Monday said that out of 1,168 suspected samples, 545 had come positive.

Health Ministry said that 66 new positive cases of covid-19 recorded in Kabul, 117 in Herat, four in Balkh, 92 in Paktia, 50 in Nangarhar, two in Badghis, 14 in Takhar, 17 in Logar, 12 in Maidan Wardak, 20 in Bamyan, two in Laghman, 48 in Samangan, 36 in Farah, 14 in Ghor, 12 in Faryab, three in Kunar, 22 in Sar-e-Pul and 14 in Badakhshan provinces.

According to the Health Ministry, 100 patients have recovered and eight others died during 24 hours.

The total recovery has reached to 1,428 and dead numbers to 265 due to coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement issued by the health ministry.

This as research institutions based in U.S. and Singapore had recently reported that cases of coronavirus will drop in June, and gradually it come to a significant reduction till end of July.