Slight spike in COVID-19 with 166 new cases

AT News

KABUL: The positive cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Afghanistan, putting Afghan people on alert to observe health advice, including putting on masks and observing social distancing.

166 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 42,463 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday.

These cases were registered from 566 suspected samples – 40 positive cases were recorded in Herat, 36 in Balkh, 12 in Kabul, 11 in Bamyan, 11 in Zabul, 10 in Parwan, nine in Daykundi, eight in Takhar, eight in Logar, five in Ghor, four in Kandahar, three in Nangarhar, two in Kunduz, two in Badghis, two in Nimroz, two in Panjshir and one in Baghlan provinces.

Three patients fighting coronavirus have lost their lives and 233 others have recovered during this period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 34,954 and the deaths to 1,577 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.