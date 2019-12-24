Solar power project work halted in Ghor

AT News

KABUL: Officials, provincial council and residents in Ghor province say that work on the solar power project had been stopped for seven months, due to unknown reasons.

The project was to provide five mega watts of electricity to residents of the least developed province surrounded by high mountains in the center of the country.

The Pozlich hydropower plant project was stopped three years ago in the province because of government carelessness. The government replaced the project with the five mega watt solar power.

Abdul Hamid Nateqi, from the provincial council, criticized the provincial and central governments for suspending the power project, saying that people asked several times for the restart of the project. He added that officials have baseless excuses for them.

Local residents accuse the government of ignorance, saying there was no progress in the project after several months. The project is located at the east of Firoz Koh city, the provincial capital.

People say the solar power project would also be stopped like the hydropower one if the government did not pay attention.

Provincial Spokesman, Abdul Hai Khatibi, promised that the solar power project would restart within two months and would be put at utilization by April next year.