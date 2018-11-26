Special force destroys huge narcotics cache in Paktia
November 26, 2018
Kabul: Counter-narcotic police and the 777 Special Forces Corps in a compact anti-drug operation destroyed a large drug cache in Paktia province over past days.
A statement released by Counter Narcotic Press Department of Ministry of Interior said that CNP and 777 SPFC in cooperation with American Special Forces Advisors conducted anti narcotic operations in Qari-e-Gul village of Aryoub district Paktia province.
Statement said that during operations 11 storages of narcotic have been destroyed which includes 72.5 ton raw Hashish, 2580kg proceed Hashish, 15 AK-47, two ARPG, 20 ARPG missiles, three machine gun, five MB-1 bullets, one biometric device and two telecommunication devices along with two GPS devices in the area.
Statement added that five suspects have been arrested in connection to the cases and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry.
It is worth to mention that the captured narcotics was torched and eliminated after examining and checking out by Counter Narcotic Department in the scene.
